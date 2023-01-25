Adani Enterprises FPO: Anchor investor book oversubscribed, says report1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Anchor investors bid for shares worth ₹9,000 crore ($1.10 billion) in India's largest follow-on public offering (FPO), compared to the ₹6,000 crore allocated to them, the report said
NEW DELHI : Adani Enterprises Ltd' $2.45 billion secondary share offering was subscribed 1.5 times by anchor investors, with bids from high profile names such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
