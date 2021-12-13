Adani Enterprises paid 1,103 crore for Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Lucknow airports

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Enterprises paid ₹1,103 crore to state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) for taking over airport assets at Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow, minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh said on Monday.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said as per the concession agreements, the concessionaires of airports at Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow had to pay to Airports Authority of India (AAI) an amount of ₹1,103 crore, which included capital for Regulatory Assets Base (RAB) for aeronautical and non- aeronautical assets and Cost of Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) incurred by AAI at these airports.

"So far, the Concessionaires have paid AAI a sum of approximately Rs. 1103 crore comprising deemed initial RAB up to 31.03.2018 and cost of CWIP as on takeover date of respective airports," Singh said.

"The remaining adjusted deemed initial RAB upto take over date of the airports, as determined by Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), is part of balance payment that the Concessionaires is liable to pay," he added.

Adani Enterprises took over the operations at Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow airports in November 2020.

The concessionaire had earlier in 2020 invoked force majeure on account of the pandemic and sought a 205-day extension to take over the airports, Singh said.

The AAI, however, granted the concessionaire 90 days extension to take over the airports, he added.

Adani Enterprises became the country’s largest airport operator after taking a controlling stake in MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) earlier this year. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai is the second busiest in the country after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The company also operates airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

