Adani Enterprises paid 1,103 crore for Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Lucknow airports

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said as per the concession agreements, the concessionaires of airports at Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow had to pay to Airports Authority of India (AAI) an amount of ₹1,103 crore, which included capital for Regulatory Assets Base (RAB) for aeronautical and non- aeronautical assets and Cost of Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) incurred by AAI at these airports.