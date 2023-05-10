Adani revives fundraising plan after aborted FPO in February

Adani revives fundraising plan after aborted FPO in February1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 01:09 AM IST
The fundraising comes amid the fallout from US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleging accounting fraud and stock manipulation against the group. Adani Group has denied the allegations, which were made in a report on 24 January, three days before the FPO opening.
Mumbai: Three months after it pulled a ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) in the wake of the Hindenburg report, Adani Enterprises (AEL) is planning to raise an unspecified amount through the issuance of equity or other eligible securities, the company informed the stock exchanges late on Wednesday evening.
