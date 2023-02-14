Adani Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹820 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal as compared to net loss of ₹11 crore in the year ago quarter. It had posted a profit of ₹460 crore in the previous quarter of September 2022. Shares of Adani Enterprises bounced back from lows to trade more than 2% higher on the BSE after the earnings announcement.