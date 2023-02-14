Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Firm posts net profit of 820 crore against loss YoY, revenue up 42%

Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Firm posts net profit of 820 crore against loss YoY, revenue up 42%

1 min read . 02:04 PM IST Livemint
Adani Enterprises

  • Adani Enterprises shares bounced back from lows to trade more than 2% higher on the BSE after the Q3 results announcement

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of 820 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal as compared to net loss of 11 crore in the year ago quarter. It had posted a profit of 460 crore in the previous quarter of September 2022. Shares of Adani Enterprises bounced back from lows to trade more than 2% higher on the BSE after the earnings announcement.

The Adani Group's flagship company's revenue from operations rose 42% to 26,612 crore in the Q3 of FY23 as compared to 18,758 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

