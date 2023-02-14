Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Firm posts net profit of ₹820 crore against loss YoY, revenue up 42%1 min read . 02:04 PM IST
- Adani Enterprises shares bounced back from lows to trade more than 2% higher on the BSE after the Q3 results announcement
Adani Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹820 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal as compared to net loss of ₹11 crore in the year ago quarter. It had posted a profit of ₹460 crore in the previous quarter of September 2022. Shares of Adani Enterprises bounced back from lows to trade more than 2% higher on the BSE after the earnings announcement.
The Adani Group's flagship company's revenue from operations rose 42% to ₹26,612 crore in the Q3 of FY23 as compared to ₹18,758 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.
