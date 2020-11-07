Adani Enterprises wins Gondulpara coal mine bid in Jharkhand

The mines are being awarded on a revenue-sharing basis, while earlier blocks were allocated to companies on the payment of fixed amounts per tonne. As part of the two-stage auction process, a bidder has to quote the percentage revenue share over the reserve price. There will be no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines. The winning bids for the 18 auctioned coal mines over the week has been received from firms such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, JMS Mining Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd, Aditya Birla Group-owned EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd, Fairmine Carbons Pvt Ltd and Chowgule and Company Pvt Ltd among others.