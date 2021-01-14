Adani Enterprises wins 1,838 crore highway project from NHAI in Kerala

Adani Enterprises wins ₹1,838 crore highway project from NHAI in Kerala1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 03:09 PM IST
- The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna
- The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has won a ₹1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala.
The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.
Primark versus Boohoo becomes case study about need for online1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
Not compulsory for employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave in a year, clarifies govt2 min read . 04:27 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 24, govt probe panel in Morena1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
US tops 10 mn COVID vaccinations as California expands eligibility for shots3 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption
"Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI. AEL has recently participated in tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for...road project in the state of Kerala," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is ₹1,838 crore.
It said AEL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generate value for stakeholders.
"The Group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world-class quality," it added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.