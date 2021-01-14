OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Adani Enterprises wins 1,838 crore highway project from NHAI in Kerala
To reach the highway construction target of 45km per day, it is critical to revisit the nagging issues deterring investors within the overall framework of the concession agreements. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
To reach the highway construction target of 45km per day, it is critical to revisit the nagging issues deterring investors within the overall framework of the concession agreements. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Adani Enterprises wins 1,838 crore highway project from NHAI in Kerala

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 03:09 PM IST PTI

  • The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna
  • The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has won a 1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala.

The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Primark said that the latest lockdowns in Europe may cost it more than 1 billion pounds in lost sales

Primark versus Boohoo becomes case study about need for online

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Not compulsory for employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave in a year, clarifies govt

2 min read . 04:27 PM IST
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar along with other senior administrative and police officials arrive for inspection after a hooch tragedy in a village.

Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 24, govt probe panel in Morena

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Nearly 30 million doses of the vaccines, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech, have been released to US states

US tops 10 mn COVID vaccinations as California expands eligibility for shots

3 min read . 04:21 PM IST

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

"Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI. AEL has recently participated in tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for...road project in the state of Kerala," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is 1,838 crore.

It said AEL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generate value for stakeholders.

"The Group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world-class quality," it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout