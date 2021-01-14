Subscribe
Home >News >India >Adani Enterprises wins 1,838 crore highway project from NHAI in Kerala
To reach the highway construction target of 45km per day, it is critical to revisit the nagging issues deterring investors within the overall framework of the concession agreements. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Adani Enterprises wins 1,838 crore highway project from NHAI in Kerala

1 min read . 03:09 PM IST PTI

  • The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna
  • The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has won a 1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala.

The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

"Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI. AEL has recently participated in tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for...road project in the state of Kerala," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is 1,838 crore.

It said AEL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generate value for stakeholders.

"The Group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world-class quality," it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

