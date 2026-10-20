Subscribe

Adani Foundation keen to partner with Gurudev Rakeshji's SRMD on grassroots projects: Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani said the Adani Foundation is interested in partnering with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur on grassroots projects through its humanitarian arm, Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care. 

Livemint
Published20 Oct 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on 19 October expressed keen interest of Adani Foundation to work with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) on grassroots projects.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on 19 October expressed keen interest of Adani Foundation to work with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) on grassroots projects. (@gautam_adani)
AI Quick Read

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on 19 October expressed the keen interest of the Adani Foundation to work with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) on grassroots projects.

According to an ANI report, the Adani Group Chairman and his wife, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, took blessings of the Mission's founder, spiritual leader Gurudevshri Rakeshji, at the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in Gujarat's Valsad district on Sunday.

Advertisement

Keen to work together

The ANI report added that Adani expressed interest in exploring collaboration with the Mission across the initiatives of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), its humanitarian arm. He said the Adani Foundation would be happy to partner with the Mission on grassroots projects.

Adani praised the dedication of the Mission's volunteers, observing that money alone cannot achieve impact on this scale and that it is the commitment of volunteers that makes such seva possible.

The international headquarters earlier hosted President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who performed the Mahamastakabhishek of the Shrimad Rajchandraji statue, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who inaugurated the women's centre.

Last month, at 'Aho Gurudev', the celebration of Gurudevshri Rakeshji's 60th birthday at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok P. Hinduja were among those present.

Advertisement

With inputs from ANI

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Gautam Adani
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaAdani Foundation keen to partner with Gurudev Rakeshji's SRMD on grassroots projects: Gautam Adani
Advertisement
Read Next Story