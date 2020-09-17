Adani,GMR,SNCF show interest in redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has concluded a pre-bid meeting on the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station. The meeting witnessed participation by 20 national and international firms such as Socié té Nationale des Chemins de Fer (SNCF), Arabian Construction Company, Anchorage Infrastructure, Adani, GMR, JKB Infra.

The objective of this project is to position the New Delhi Railway station as a multi-modal hub through upgradation of the infrastructure and provision of state-of-the-art amenities such as an elevated concourse, multi-level car parking and much more for the passengers.

The project would be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model for a concession period of 60 years. It is expected to incur capital expenditure of around INR 6,500 crores and is slated to be completed in four years.

“The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station has attracted interest from leading global firms. The project aims to transform New Delhi Railway Station into a world-class transit hub, in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of New India. This station will be a one-stop destination for retail, commercial and hospitality. It will also boost real estate and ensure cascading development of New Delhi and surrounding regions," said Shri Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA.

The concessionaire will earn revenues from several components including passenger handling fees collected from passengers via ticket sales, revenues from passenger facilities within the station such as retail areas, lounges, parking, advertisement spaces, F&B, etc., income from the development and lease of the commercial components to name a few.

The phased redevelopment encompasses station redevelopment, development of associated infrastructure, relocation of social infrastructure as well as the refurbishment of railway offices and railway quarters. Food courts and restrooms, an elevated concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers, refurbished platforms with easy access from the concourse level, mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, an elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points, a multi-level car parking facility and Green Building provisions such as optimum use of natural ventilation and lighting will be some of the key highlights of the redeveloped station.

New Delhi Railway Station is the largest and second busiest railway station in the country and handles approximately 4.5 lakh passengers daily (approximately 160 -170 million passengers annually). The station handles ~400 trains per day which are expected to increase due to higher operational efficiencies resulting from the redevelopment and better yard utilization.

RLDA is currently working on 62 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 61 stations. In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, and Puducherry for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, for the development of vacant Railway land for commercial use in line with the objective to generate revenue by non-tariff measures.

Currently, Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA has over 79 sites across India for leasing and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process. RLDA is currently also handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out a railway colony in Guwahati for redevelopment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via