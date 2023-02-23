Adani Green Energy to set up wind power project in Sri Lanka
- The company will set up two wind farms in the north side of the island.
Sri Lanka on Thursday announced that it has approved $442 million wind power project by Adani group's Adani Green Energy. This the first major foreign investment by cash strapped country.
