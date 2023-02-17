Amid the Hindenburg controversy, Adani Group has decided to announce the refinancing plan of one of its subsidiaries by June-end, Reuters reported.

The embattled conglomerate told its bondholders on Thursday about the Adani Green Enenrgy's refinancing plan to bondholders on a call, Reuters reported citing sources.

Adani Group has hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a controversy with US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in recent weeks.

Banks are setting up meetings with fixed-income investors over the next week on behalf of Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd, and Adani Transmission. The calls are scheduled for 16 February and 21 February, according to media reports. Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG, Emirates NBD Capital, ING Groep N.V., MUFG, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, and Standard Chartered Bank are organising the calls.

As per the reports, Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group will refinance existing bonds through a 15-year amortizing private placement.

Adani Green Energy bonds due in 2024 and offering a 4.375% coupon jumped on Thursday to 84.5 cents on the dollar from 75 a day earlier, Reuters reported citing Tradeweb data.

Other Adani Green Energy debt securities also posted gains.

Dollar bonds that Adani firms issued have dropped sharply in value over the past few weeks although they have pared back some losses in recent days.

Rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's this month revised their outlooks to negative from stable for some of the group's companies.

In a bid to calm investors, the conglomerate said earlier this week its companies faced no material refinancing risk or near-term liquidity issues.

In recent weeks, seven listed companies of the Adani Group have lost about $120 billion in market value since a 24 January report by Hindenburg. The report has alleged that Adani Group improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concern over its rising debt levels.