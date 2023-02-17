Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Report
- Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group will refinance existing bonds through a 15-year amortizing private placement
Amid the Hindenburg controversy, Adani Group has decided to announce the refinancing plan of one of its subsidiaries by June-end, Reuters reported.
