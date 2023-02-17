Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Report

Banks are setting up meetings with fixed-income investors over the next week on behalf of Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd, and Adani Transmission. The calls are scheduled for 16 February and 21 February, according to media reports. Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG, Emirates NBD Capital, ING Groep N.V., MUFG, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, and Standard Chartered Bank are organising the calls.