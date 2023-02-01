‘Enormous milestone’: Israel PM Netanyahu as Adani Group acquires Port of Haifa, compares with brave Indian soldiers
The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships.
As Adani Group acquired the strategic Israeli port of Haifa, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the deal as an "enormous milestone". He also added that this will significantly improve connectivity between the two countries in many ways.
