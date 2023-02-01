The 60-year-old Indian tycoon did not make any mention of the Hindenburg row that has already wiped out over $70 billion in value from his group stocks. US short seller Hindenburg Research in a report on January 24 had publsihed a report on Adani Group accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt that sent the Group stocks to crash. The group holds short positions in Adani group companies. Hindenburg Research said evidence that the Group has engaged in a 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'