Adani Group responds to Hindenburg report, calls it 'malicious'2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:28 PM IST
- Stocks of the seven listed Adani group companies fell between 3% and 7% on Wednesday
Adani Group termed a Hindenburg Research report on the group “malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale" after the US short seller revealed it held short positions in the group and made wide-ranging accusations.
