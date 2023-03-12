A number of questions were raised by the Opposition regarding the “bailout" of the Adani FPO and the alleged concealment of relevant information from investors. It asks whether family offices that were pressured to bail out the FPO were given assurances that the move was meant to save Gautam Adani's reputation and whether it was promised that the money would be returned to investors and the FPO cancelled. The questions also raise the issue of a potential violation of Indian securities regulations by selectively sharing information with only a few investors and whether it is ethical to deceive FPO investors in this manner.

