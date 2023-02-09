Adani Group companies see ESG ratings downgrade by Sustainalytics
- The score is designed to reflect the risk to investors of a controversy triggered by weak business ethics
Sustainalytics has downgraded the ESG scores of several Adani Group companies, following a report by a short-seller raising concerns about corporate governance at the conglomerate last month.
