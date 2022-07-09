Adani Group confirms 5G auction participation for captive network solutions 

The conglomerate said it will use 5G for providing private network solutions across airports, ports, power generation and transmission among its other businesses.
The Adani Group confirmed its participation in the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions but clarified that it was not aiming to launch services in the consumer mobility.
"As India prepares to roll out next generation 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process," the group said in response to queries sent on Friday.
"Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space," it added.
The conglomerate said it will use 5G for providing private network solutions across airports, ports, power generation and transmission among its other businesses.
"We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations," it said.
It further went on to add that if it were to get 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will align with the Group's recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investments in education, healthcare and skill development in rural areas.
"In addition, as we build our own digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, we will need ultra-high quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses," the group added.
The statement comes amid sources saying that existing telecom players - Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea - that have also expressed interest in bidding for 5G airwaves. The three carriers are heavily invested in the consumer mobility space servicing nearly 1 billion consumers between them.
