Adani Group crisis likely to leave India’s conglomerates unscathed
- Most major companies, including Reliance Industries Ltd. and the Tata Group, scored higher than the ports-to-power conglomerate in a BE analysis of governance, liquidity and leverage conditions at India’s top 17 business houses
The dramatic fall in the Adani Group’s shares following allegations by Hindenburg Research is unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates as they fare well on key business parameters, according to Bloomberg Economics.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×