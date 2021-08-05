New Delhi: The Adani group has been granted a three-month extension to take over airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate had sought six months additional time, till December 2021, from the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) to take over the airports citing force majeure events due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to a question from member of Parliament Mahua Moitra, Scindia said while Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports are yet to be handed over to the Adani group, airports at Mangaluru, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow had been taken over by the group on 31 October, 2 November and 7 November, respectively, after the concessionaire invoked force majeure and sought an extension of 205 days for taking over these airports.

"AAI had granted three months extension (to Adani group) in this regard," Scindia said in a written response adding that there was no loss registered to AAI due to delay in handing of airports (to Adani group).

"The revenue from the remaining three airports viz. Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram will continue to be received by AAI till the handing over of these airports to the concessionaire (Adani group)," Scindia added.

Adani group's airport holding company, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) became the country’s largest airport operator after it took a controlling stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) earlier this year. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai is the second busiest in the country after the Delhi airport.

According to a report from rating agency Icra Ltd, the airport sector is likely to incur a net loss of ₹5,400 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2021 due to a sharp drop in passenger traffic following the covid outbreak. The report has also estimated a cash loss of ₹3,500 for the sector.

Icra expects the airport sector to bounce back to profitability this financial year, with industry net profit expected to rise to ₹190 crore.

