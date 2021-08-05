Adani group gets 90 days more to take over three key airports

Responding to a question from member of Parliament Mahua Moitra, Scindia said while Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports are yet to be handed over to the Adani group, airports at Mangaluru, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow had been taken over by the group on 31 October, 2 November and 7 November, respectively, after the concessionaire invoked force majeure and sought an extension of 205 days for taking over these airports.