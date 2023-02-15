Adani Group hires banks to hold fixed-income investor calls

Attention has shifted toward the debt pile of Adani Group companies after a bruising report from short seller Hindenburg Research wiped out more than $120 billion of the empire’s market value. At least 200 financial institutions around the world — including the likes of BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager — have had exposure to Adani Group’s $8 billion in dollar bonds, most of which slid into distress after a short-seller’s fraud allegations unleashed financial turmoil.

