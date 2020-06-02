Adani group hits a pause on acquisitions as covid changes outlook

Likewise, Adani group’s plans to buy a 40.25% stake in cold chain logistics firm Snowman Logistics through the former’s subsidiary Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL) has also hit a hurdle people cited above said. In December 2019, ALL had struck a deal to acquire the 40.25% promoter stake in Snowman Logistics Ltd, along with an open offer to acquire another 26% from public shareholders. Adani was to shell out Rs296 crore to acquire the promoter share and another Rs191 crore for the public shareholding. While the open offer was completed, the two parties could not close the sale of the promoter share by the agreed timeline of 31 March, believed to be because of a valuation mismatch.