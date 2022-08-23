Adani Group to acquire 29.2% stake in NDTV, launches open offer

AMG Media Networks Limited, a subsidiary of the Adani group, will indirectly acquire a 29.18% stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) and launch an open offer for another 26% stake in the media house, the Adani Group said in a statement. Adani entities made ₹493-crore open offer for 26% stake in NDTV at ₹294 per share. The media giant's shares closed 5% higher today at ₹376.55 apiece.

