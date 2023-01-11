Adani Group mulls to invest 60,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh in various sectors

Energy-to-ports conglomerate Adani Group is mulling to invest ₹60,000 crore in mineral exploration, energy, agriculture, renewable energy and coal sectors, the group said in an official release on 11 January.
However, the group did not give timelines for the investment.
"During one-to-one interaction with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the sidelines of the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) here, Pranav Adani, managing director (Agro, Oil & Gas), and director of Adani Enterprises, said that his group has plans to invest ₹60,000 crore in the areas of mineral, energy, agriculture, renewable energy and coal," an official release said.
Earlier in the day, the GIS was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan asked him to give priority to the local youths in employment to which Adani said, "It is our duty".
As per details, the group will run skill development centres as per its requirement to train the youths of the state and it also has plans to establish a hospital in Madhya Pradesh.
The MP CM also apprised him about opportunities to set up food processing units in the state, the release said.
While addressing the GIS summit, Aditya Birla Group head Kumar Mangalam Birla said that his group is planning to invest ₹15,000 crore in the state.
"We have old ties with Madhya Pradesh. Though it is not our birthplace, it is definitely our work place. In the next five years we are thinking of investing ₹15,000 crore in different sectors in the state," he said.
Currently, 7 businesses of Birla Group are running in the state and their total investment has crossed ₹60,000-crore mark. He informed that over 25,000 employees in the state are part of the Birla Group.
Apart from this, Dalmia Bharat Group's Puneet Dalmia has expressed interest in setting up a cement plant, the release said. Also, ITC Group's Sanjiv Puri while interacting with Chouhan said that the group plans to expand Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) from 300 to 1,000 in the state with an investment of ₹1,500 crore.
