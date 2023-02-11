The three companies of Adani group companies have pledged shares for the benefit of the lenders in conglomerate's flagship of Adani Enterprise, said SBICAP Trustee.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee Co, according to the regulatory filings of the companies.

According to the regulatory filing of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has pledged additional 75,00,000 shares, i.e., 0.35 per cent. SBICAP Trustee earlier held 0.65 per cent thus taking the total to 1 per cent.

Similarly, Adani Transmission has pledged additional 13,00,000 shares, i.e., 0.11 per cent, and the trustee earlier held 0.44 per cent thus taking the total to 0.55 per cent.

While, for Adani Green, has pledged additional 60,00,000 shares i.e., 0.38 per cent taking the total to 1.06 per cent up from 0.68%.

SBICAP Trustee said it had received the pledges in its capacity as ‘security trustee’ of the lenders of Adani Enterprises.

The Adani group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has lost more than $100 billion in market value since January 24, after a US based short seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens.

The conglomerate has rejected the firm's findings and denied any wrongdoing.

State Bank of India's exposure to the group was 0.9% of its loan book, or around 270 billion Indian rupees ($3.3 billion), Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has said.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgrades the outlook on four out of the eight Adani Group companies it rates to negative from stable, in a move that could have short-term implications for the embattled group’s fundraising ability.

The rating company also retained the outlook for the other four companies and affirmed the ratings for all eight, as the fallout from US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud continues to lash the ports to energy and edible oils firm.

“These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a report from a short-seller highlighting governance concerns in the group," Moody’s said in a statement.