Adani group pledges shares of these flagship companies in SBICAP Trustee. Details here
SBICAP Trustee said it had received the pledges in its capacity as ‘security trustee’ of the lenders of Adani Enterprises
The three companies of Adani group companies have pledged shares for the benefit of the lenders in conglomerate's flagship of Adani Enterprise, said SBICAP Trustee.
