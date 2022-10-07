Adani Group promises 65,000 cr investments, 40 thousand jobs in Rajasthan

‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’: Gautam Adani said that ‘combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional ₹65,000 cr in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs’
The 2-day "Invest Rajasthan Summit" began at JECC Campus in Jaipur today. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, addressed the Inaugural Session of the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit.
“Adani Group invested over ₹35,000 cr across multiple industrial sector in Rajasthan. Continuing our investment in renewable business, another 10,000 MW with an investment of ₹50,000 cr is under implementation," he said.
This will be commissioned progressively for next 5 yrs. In this context, just a week ago we also achieved commercial operations of the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant. It's here in Rajasthan, added Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani .
Gautam Adani said that "combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional ₹65,000 Cr in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the summit at 10 AM today. This two-day summit will be attended by dignitaries of some of the most prestigious corporate groups around the globe.
The summit will witness invigorating conclaves and panel discussions on key sectors with interesting viewpoints being shared by some of the biggest industry experts and leaders.
The main motive of these conclaves is to bring together diverse groups of notable business entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and policy and opinion makers to discuss preparations for their respective sectors.
The State Government has set a new benchmark by attracting Investments of over ₹10.44 Lakh Crore with the theme, "Committed. Delivered." The summit is being organized with the support of CII as the national partner.
More than 4,000 guests from across the globe are attending this summit. A few names of such noted dignitaries include Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Limited; Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd; B Santhanam, Chairman, Saint Gobain India.
Apart from them, Ajay S Shriram, Chairman and Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Limited; C K Birla, Chairman, National Engineering Industries Ltd; Sanjiv Bajaj, President CII and Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Ltd; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; L N Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, Arcelor Mittal.
