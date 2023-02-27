Adani Group’s world tour this week seeks to win back debt investors’ faith
- Adani’s ports-to-power empire is seeking to shore up support after US-based Hindenburg Research in January alleged malfeasance, wiping nearly $150 billion off its stock market valuation. Adani Group has repeatedly denied those claims
The Adani Group is kicking off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia this week in a bid to stem the fallout from shortseller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.
