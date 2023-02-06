Adani Group's rout impacting India? 7 points you need to know
- The sell-off in Adani Group stocks continued on Monday
Industrialist Gautam Adani, who started the year as world's second richest, has seen his fortune fall significantly and sliding to number 21 in the Bloomberg Billionaires index, amid the heavy selloff in his Group stocks that have wiped out about half of the conglomerate's worth in just a week, triggered by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×