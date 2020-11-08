Adani Group takes over Ahmedabad airport operations from today

Adani Group has taken over the operations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from today, Airports Authority of India said. "Handing over of Ahmedabad airport to Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd was done by Sh G. Chandramouli, @aairedwr , SIU team in the presence of Sh Behnad Zandi, CEO, Adani Airports, Sh Ulrich Heppe, Chief Airport Officer, AMD Airport & Sh Jeet Adani, VP Finance," AAI said in a tweet.





Handing over of @ahmairport to Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd was done by Sh G. Chandramouli, @aairedwr, SIU team in the presence of Sh Behnad Zandi, CEO, Adani Airports, Sh Ulrich Heppe, Chief Airport Officer, AMD Airport & Sh Jeet Adani, VP Finance. pic.twitter.com/DNoM2hCSAr — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 7, 2020

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India handed over the Lucknow airport and the Mangaluru airport to the Adani group on lease for a period of 50 years.

The central government in February 2019 privatised six major airports of the country -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. After a competitive bidding process, the Adani group won the rights to run all of them for 50 years.

