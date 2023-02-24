Adani Group to hold Asia fixed-income roadshow next week

Adani Group to hold Asia fixed-income roadshow next week1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Adani Group will hold the roadshow on February 27 in Singapore and February 28 to March 1 in Hong Kong
Adani Group will hold a fixed-income investor roadshow in Asia next week, a person familiar with the matter said.
The Indian conglomerate will hold the roadshow on Feb. 27 in Singapore and Feb. 28 to March 1 in Hong Kong, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.
Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, Emirates NBD Capital, ING, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, MUFG, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank have extended the invitation for the roadshow.
