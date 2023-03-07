Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US. Here is why

Adani Group is extending a worldwide roadshow this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as management seeks to reassure investors that the company’s finances are under control. Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed. Investors are likely to look for reassurance on this front during the roadshows.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}