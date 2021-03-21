Subscribe
Adani Group to reimburse Covid vaccination charges to employees

Adani Group to reimburse Covid vaccination charges to employees

A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'We are pleased to share that we will reimburse vaccination charges for every Adani employee their spouse and children as well as employee's parents, between now and April 30 2021,' Adani Group's Chief Human Resources Officer said

The Adani Group has said that it will reimburse charges incurred on vaccination against the novel coronavirus by its employees and their families.

The Adani Group has said that it will reimburse charges incurred on vaccination against the novel coronavirus by its employees and their families.

"We are pleased to share that we will reimburse vaccination charges for every Adani employee their spouse and children as well as employee's parents, between now and April 30 2021," Chief Human Resources Officer Vikram Tandon said in a letter.

"We are pleased to share that we will reimburse vaccination charges for every Adani employee their spouse and children as well as employee's parents, between now and April 30 2021," Chief Human Resources Officer Vikram Tandon said in a letter.

The letter noted that the government is accelerating the vaccination programme to control the further spread of the killer virus and to minimise sickness on account of the pandemic.

The country has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccinations.

Big IT firms to cover vaccine cost for employees

French IT major Capgemini has said that it will cover the cost of the Covid vaccination for all eligible employees and their dependents.

Tech Mahindra has also informed that the company would cover the Covid vaccination cost for all its employees across the world. Currently, over 121,900 professionals across 90 countries work for the company.

Tech giant Accenture has mentioned bearing the cost of vaccination for employees and their dependents covered under its medical benefits programme, adding that it has continued to monitor the guidance of external experts, including international health organisations and local health authorities.

Infosys has mentioned that the IT major is exploring options for a tie-up with healthcare providers to vaccinate staff and their immediate families as eligible under the guidelines given by the government and as per approved procedures and timelines.

