NEW DELHI : The Adani Group will take over the operations, management and development works of airports at Mangalore, Lucknow and Ahmedabad from state owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) on 31 October, 2 November and 11 November, respectively, AAI said in a statement on Thursday.

The AAI had earlier given Adani Enterprise time till 12 November to take over the management of three privatised airports of Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow.

This was after the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate had in July cited the force majeure arising from covid-19 pandemic to delay taking over the three (Mangalore, Lucknow and Ahmedabad) of the six airports it had won in February 2019.

The Adani Group has also won bids to take over AAI-operated airports at Guwahati, Jaipur and Trivandrum, which have been approved for leasing out under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model.

The Group headed by Gautam Adani is however set to take over Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the country's second busiest airport, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport, where it acquired a controlling stake from the GVK Group, in the coming months.

Meanwhile, AAI is now set to privatize another six airports, which include Varanasi, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Indore and Trichy, for operation under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

"Modalities for this proposal are being worked out. It is expected that additional investment of around Rs.13,000 Crore will be made by private players in the 12 airports," the ministry of civil aviation had said in an earlier presentation.

