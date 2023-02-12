Adani Group will complete Tajpur port after formalities are over: Official
- The official also said that West Bengal government has been very supportive and has guided the company at every step
Amid accusations by US-based Hindenburg Research and financial crises looming over the Adani group of industries, a top official of the group has affirmed that Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) remains committed to ₹15,000 crore deep-sea port project in Tajpur, West Bengal. The official added that the company is waiting for the completion of statutory formalities like a draft concession agreement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×