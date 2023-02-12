Amid accusations by US-based Hindenburg Research and financial crises looming over the Adani group of industries, a top official of the group has affirmed that Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) remains committed to ₹15,000 crore deep-sea port project in Tajpur, West Bengal. The official added that the company is waiting for the completion of statutory formalities like a draft concession agreement.

The Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) will work towards the plan and timeline once all the formalities are complete, the official said.

"We remain committed to Tajpur deep-sea port and awaiting the statutory requirements from the state, associated with the project," the official said when contacted but declined to be identified.

The official also said that the state government has been very supportive and has guided the company at every step. The port is among the key projects for the economic development of West Bengal.

Adani Ports incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named Tajpur Sagar Port in October last year for the purpose of developing a deep-sea port at Tajpur. West Bengal government handed the Letter of Award to Karan Adani, CEO of, APSEZ for the development of a port at a post-Durga event. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present during the event.

MCC president Namit Bajoria recently said that the Tajpur project is crucial for the state as it will have a multiplier effect on the economy of the state and Adani Group will move ahead with the project.

The project is expected to provide 25,000 direct jobs and indirect employment opportunities of around 1,00,000. The Adani Group will be investing around ₹25,000 into the project.

The confirmation came after Adani Group lost more than $120 billion in market capitalization after the US-based Hindenburg Research accused the Group of “accounting fraud and stock manipulation". The report raised doubts over the high debts of the ports-to-energy conglomerate and also accused it of using offshore entities in tax havens to manipulate its companies.

Adani Group has categorically denied the allegation but its stock price remains volatile.

(With inputs from PTI)