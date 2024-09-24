Adani Group should not rush Dharavi, says top US professor Robert Edward Freeman

MUMBAI : The Adani Group should take its time to redevelop Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, and engage with all dissenting stakeholders for a mutually beneficial outcome, said Robert Edward Freeman, professor at the University of Virginia, in an interview with Mint .

Freeman, known as the father of stakeholder theory, is Stephen E. Bachand University Professor of Business Administration, Olsson Professor of Business Administration, and the academic director of the Institute for Business in Society at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

"First of all, understand it'll take some time," Freeman said.

You've got to engage with the people who disagree with you because you will never find a win-win situation if you don't.

Most people want to go faster. Then you win, and someone loses, he added.

He said it would take at least 10 years to gain the support of stakeholders, citing his past experience in the redevelopment of Jakarta's largest slum.

Freeman’s advice comes as tensions escalate at Dharavi, with Maharashtra poised for assembly elections this year. On 21 September, a large number of people took to the streets at the slum after civic body officials tried to demolish a mosque's allegedly illegal portion, hurting the sentiments of the Dharavi tenements, Mint reported.

The professor told Mint that the Adani Group should replace its stakeholder survey process at Dharavi with “interviews". Every interview should bring out the residents' needs and hopes for the project.

He compared the Dharavi situation with a project in Indonesia that he wrote about in his book. A business family in Jakarta wanted to deal with dengue fever in their locality. It took them 10 years to find a solution.

During that time, the business family conducted over 10,000 informed stakeholder interviews. For the solution to work, individuals had to agree to hang a bucket of mosquito larvae in their homes and release millions of new mosquitoes. These species of mosquitoes had bacteria that could kill the dengue-causing pests. The project took 10 years, but dengue cases were cut down by 80% in the region.

“It wasn’t magic. It was 10 years of stakeholder work," he said. “It was the most impressive stakeholder engagement project I've ever seen."

The business had to patiently convince people who were not well-educated or open-minded. They had to work with community groups to help them understand the benefits of their innovative idea. However, the situation at Dharavi is much harder, he said.

“If I learned anything from this project, which would make things better for people, you have to engage them from the start," he said. “You can't just say, as they did in China, we're going to put a dam here and you all have to move, a democracy doesn't work that way."

Freeman, too, had a humble background. He grew up poor and had to work in a footwear section of KMart for 80 bucks an hour. Today, he has been labelled as the father of the stakeholder theory for his extensive research in stakeholder management.

The professor said it's important for businesses to have a multi-stakeholder strategy and a creative approach in today’s world, as it's easy to find a win-or-lose situation, especially when governments are involved.

“Could slumlords be a part of an investment group," he asked. This might not work, but you will never find the answer if you don’t ask such questions. He said developing a strategy that would work over time would take time.

Tackling attrition

Like the Adani Group, many other businesses in the country are facing the dilemma of fulfilling the needs of all stakeholders. Freeman discussed factors causing high attrition rates in India’s banking, financial and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Many employees in the country's BFSI sector have been quitting their organizations. Private-sector banks lead the attrition round in 2023, with some large banks reporting over 30% attrition in 2022-23.

India's largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, saw its attrition rise to 34.15% in 2022-23 from 19.1% in 2021-22. According to its annual report, attrition was highest in non-supervisory staff roles, which include sales officers. IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank reported attrition of 51% and 30.9%, respectively, in the same period, Mint reported.

Freeman’s theories state that a boss needs to create three things for employees to stick with an organization. “It's mastery, autonomy and purpose," he said. “People should have a sense of purpose, either through the company or their own."

A bad boss would control their employees in a way that there is no autonomy, he said.

They don't give you the sense that you're getting better and mastering something. And for the most part, they don't care about your purpose.

Freeman shared what a chief executive of a big bank told him: “When I have to look at the assets I manage, I go up and down the elevator."

How you see people who work for you matters. “Are they partners or people you’re trying to get the most out of for the least amount of money?"

Freeman’s solution for stakeholders

He pointed out that most businesses across the world are facing a “perfect storm" today, with the lagging effects of the global financial crisis, racism and sexism at the workplace, new unprecedented technologies, global warming, pandemics, AI and more.

In Freeman's co-authored book, The Power of AND: Responsible Business Without Trade-Offs, he argues that businesses exist to do more than just make money for shareholders. They function to do what’s best for all stakeholders—employees, suppliers, the community, partners and shareholders, among others.

“No one credible today is saying they can solve these problems by buckling down on shareholder values," he said. "We have to think about who's affected, who you can affect, and who's impacting your business."

Freeman and his colleagues have launched a new institute for ethical AI. He aims to change the perception that AI is about human-like robots when it's more about self-driving cars, Facebook accounts, etc.

“Think of all kinds of interesting problems that come with that. How do you deal with transparency? How do you make people open up to the idea? How do you reskill your population and teach them things like machine learning?"

Freeman, currently reading ChatGPT for Dummies, questions how AI can facilitate the vision of capitalism and how businesses can function ethically with new technologies. The award-winning professor suggests engaging with all stakeholders and finding a win-win solution.

“While stakeholder theory cannot guarantee a solution, it's a better way to start thinking through some of the problems," he said. “I think it's damn straight better than starting with how are we going to make as much money as we can?"

Freeman frequently visits India to teach at the International School of Business. Senior executives from Indian corporations attend his sessions to reskill and find solutions for a world where stakeholders, other than shareholders, hold the key to a venture's success.