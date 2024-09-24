News
Adani Group should not rush Dharavi, says top US professor Robert Edward Freeman
Khushi Malhotra 6 min read 24 Sep 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Summary
- The father of stakeholder theory said it would take at least 10 years to gain the support of stakeholders, citing his past experience in the redevelopment of Jakarta's largest slum.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : The Adani Group should take its time to redevelop Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, and engage with all dissenting stakeholders for a mutually beneficial outcome, said Robert Edward Freeman, professor at the University of Virginia, in an interview with Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less