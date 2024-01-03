Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict: Supreme Court refuses to transfer probe from SEBI to SIT
Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict: In a blow to petitioners, the apex court dismissed reliance on a third-party report and affirmed faith in SEBI's handling of the case.
Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict: The Supreme Court has on December 3 held that there is no ground to transfer the Adani Hindenberg case investigation from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
