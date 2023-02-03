Adani-Hindenburg row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI committee member's link to Adani family
- ‘Greatest respect for ace lawyer Cyril Shroff but his daughter is married to Gautam Adani’s son,’ TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted
Amid the allegations of ‘stock manipulation and accounting malpractices’ levelled by US- based short seller Hindenburg Research, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has said lawyer Cyril Shroff should recuse himself from SEBI’s Committee on Corporate Governance & Insider Trading, if it's investigating the Adani issue, as his daughter is married to Adani’s son.
