Adani in talks to prepay $1.11 bn-loans on shares, denies report on capex cut
- Adani Group plans to trim its capital spending while providing more collateral in the form of stock pledges to lenders
Adani Group promoters will pre-pay $1,114 million for release of pledged shares, ahead of maturity in September 2024, the company said in a statement on Monday. The conglomerate has denied reports that said it was planning to cut back its capital spending.
