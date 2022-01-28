Adani, IOC, 10 others bag licenses for city gas distribution networks

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Out of the 52 geographical areas, Adani Total bagged licenses for 14 geographical area. The state-run energy majors Indian Oil and BPCL won licenses for 8 and 4 geographical areas respectively
NEW DELHI :
Adani Total Gas Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are among 13 successful bidders for city gas distribution (CGD) network in the lates round of bidding conducted by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
In a statement on Friday, PNGRB said that in its meeting on January 27, the board approved the issuance of letter of intent (LoI) to the 13 successful bidders for 52 geographical areas. The letters of intent were issued on Friday.
