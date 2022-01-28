Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adani, IOC, 10 others bag licenses for city gas distribution networks

In a statement on Friday, PNGRB said that in its meeting on January 27, the board approved the issuance of letter of intent (LoI) to the 13 successful bidders for 52 geographical areas. The letters of intent were issued on Friday
1 min read . 09:11 PM IST Rituraj Baruah

Out of the 52 geographical areas, Adani Total bagged licenses for 14 geographical area. The state-run energy majors Indian Oil and BPCL won licenses for 8 and 4 geographical areas respectively

NEW DELHI : Adani Total Gas Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are among 13 successful bidders for city gas distribution (CGD) network in the lates round of bidding conducted by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

In a statement on Friday, PNGRB said that in its meeting on January 27, the board approved the issuance of letter of intent (LoI) to the 13 successful bidders for 52 geographical areas. The letters of intent were issued on Friday.

Out of the 52 geographical areas, Adani Total bagged licenses for 14 geographical area. The state-run energy majors Indian Oil and BPCL won licenses for 8 and 4 geographical areas respectively.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited bagged 13 licenses.

Other winners in the latest round were the consortium of Assam Gas Company and Oil India, consortium of Dinesh Engineers and Resonance Energy and Tolani Projects, GAIL and Sholagasco Pvt Ltd.

The last date of bid submission was December 15, 2021. A total of 439 bids were received from 26 bidders against 61 out of 65 areas offered.

