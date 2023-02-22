Adani isn’t India, but its troubles mirror the nation’s woes

Adani showed it could be done. He came to straddle India’s traditional, coal-based energy supply-chain and made a bold bet on renewables, including green hydrogen. He bought six state-run airfields in one fell swoop, and is now constructing a second Mumbai airport to decongest the one he already operates. From one seaport in the 1990s, he has come to own a network of 13 ports and terminals encircling India’s coastline. The 60-year-old recently acquired the Haifa Port in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a great friend of Modi’s. Adani is also a 51% owner of the new western Colombo port terminal in debt-ravaged Sri Lanka, where India wants to counter China’s influence. Bangladesh, which is supposed to start buying power from Adani, has recently asked for a review of the purchase agreement.