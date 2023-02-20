In the five-minute video titled 'Mitr-kaal' released on social media by Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has said his remarks in Parliament on the "truth" about the businessman were expunged and removed from the records.

In his fresh attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi questioned why the Adani Group was given contracts despite the fact that they lacked prior experiences.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi goes on to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over six airports to the Adani group under Public Private Partnership in 2018.

Then a year later, the Indian government handed over Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jaipur to the Adani Group. Gandhi also shared a poster of PM Modi with Gautam Adani.

“I spoke the truth in Parliament about the ties between PM Modi and Adani. With evidence, I spoke on how India's wealth is being looted. This truth was expunged from Parliament records", Rahul Gandhi said, referring to his Lok Sabha speech on 8 February.

During his Lok Sabha speech, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Modi government changed certain laws in favour of Adani, who hails from the PM's home state of Gujarat.

“Why were six airports handed over to one company? Finance Ministry, NITI Aayog, AAI raised objections. By whom and why was it overruled? Concession lease was for 30 years, why was it increased to 50 years for Adani?", Gandhi asked.

Meanwhile, posing a set of three questions to the government on the Adani issue as part of the party's 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun (HAHK)' series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said following the Hindenburg report, the world's biggest stock index provider MSCI announced that it would reduce the weightage of Adani Group stocks in its indices in the coming months.

The second largest provider, S&P Dow Jones, stated that it would remove Adani Enterprises from its sustainablity indices, while the third largest, FTSE Russell, announced it would make changes to the weightage of Adani Group companies in its indices effective March 20, he said.

"Should the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) not be trying to protect retail investors by at least ensuring that suspect companies' positions in key indices are reviewed?" the Congress leader asked.

He also claimed that far from reviewing the inclusion of Adani Enterprises in the Nifty 50, the NSE announced on February 17 that four more Adani Group companies would be included in the NSE indices.

The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations against Adani by US-based agency Hindenburg. The investment research firm alleged that Adani Group engaged in stock manipulation and accounting fraud over decades.