Adani LIVE updates: Congress holds protests across India, demands JPC probe

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 05:59 AM IST

New Delhi, Feb 06 (ANI): Opposition MPs stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group issue, at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

A nationwide protest continues to take place amid demands of an impartial probe into the Adani Group. Meanwhile, Adani stocks are under watchful scrutiny even today as the conglomerate shows no signs to recover at the moment. Check the latest updates here.