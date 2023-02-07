Adani LIVE updates: Congress holds protests across India, demands JPC probe

US short seller Hindenburg;s report on January 24 was heavily critical of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group. To restore confidence, Adani was forced to withdraw the Follow-on Public Offering (FPO), but nothing else the business has done has resulted in positive news. During the earnings season, bad news keeps piling up, driving the price of the company's stock to zero.
On February 6, Adani Transmission announced that its consolidated net profit increased by 73% to ₹478 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Adani Ports will declare results on February 7 while Adani Power the following day.
Meanwhile, according to stock expert Aswath Damodaran, Adani Enterprises' share price was excessively high when it was valued at $53 billion. He assigned it a stock value of ₹947.
On February 6, representatives of Congress and their employees protested across the country and demanded an “impartial" investigation. In front of State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) branches around the nation, Congress members could be seen yelling slogans.
The Opposition is expected to continue its protest against the Adani Group and demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the matter. The stock prices of Adani shares have been under pressure since the Hindenburg report was published. It will be intriguing to know how they fare today.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM IST
Adani Ports withstands market storm
Adani Green, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar each saw a 5% decline, while Adani Transmission saw a 10% loss. The only Adani-affiliated stock to outperform the market was Adani Ports, which increased 9.3%.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM IST
Adani Enterprises' stock under pressure
Adani Enterprises' stock fell as high as 9.6% in early trading before falling just 0.9% at the close on February 6.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM IST
Adani to prepay loans worth $1.1 billion
Adani Group declared that it would prepay loans totaling about $1.1 billion obtained against securities pledged in Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, allowing it to reclaim the shares. The attempt to alleviate investor jitters, nevertheless, was unable to stop the market crash.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM IST
Congress demonstrates across India
Several offices of the state-owned LIC and SBI were among the locations where hundreds of Congress party members demonstrated nationwide.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM IST
Protest at Jantar Mantar
Protesters put up signs and chanted anti-Adani chants at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Some managed to get past the barriers, which compelled the police to hold them.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM IST
Adani Group loses $110 billion since January 24
Adani Group has lost $110 billion since January 24, when Hindenburg questioned its business practices in its report.
07 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM IST
Congress holds protests in Jammu
On February 6, Congress members demonstrated in Jammu against the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and urged that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) look into the situation.