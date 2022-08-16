Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Adani Logistics to acquire ICD Tumb for 835 crore

Adani Logistics to acquire ICD Tumb for 835 crore

1 min read . 11:26 AM ISTLivemint

Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL) in a statement said the deal comprises the acquisition of the operational ICD with a capacity to handle 0.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit).

Adani Logistics on Tuesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ICD Tumb (Vapi) from Navkar Corporation for 835 crore.

Adani Logistics which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, released a statement and said that the deal comprises the acquisition of the operational ICD with a capacity to handle 0.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit).

Associated 129 acres of land provides an additional expansion path to increase capacity and cargo in near future, as additional industrial corridors and logistic parks get added along these DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor) routes, it noted. 

The company said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to build integrated transport utility and pan India logistics infrastructure, and Tumb adds to the existing seven multi-modal logistics parks in the Adani Logistics portfolio.

According to the statement, ICD Tumb has a private freight terminal with four rail handling lines connected with Western DFC, custom notified land and bonded warehouse facilities.

Strategically located, Tumb serves both Hazira port and Nhava Sheva port along the Western DFC surrounded by industrial units of  Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

APSEZ CEO and Whole-Time Director Karan Adani said, "This acquisition fits well with our transformation strategy towards becoming a transport utility as well as move us closer to our objective of providing economical door-to-door services to our customers".

ALL has developed and operates Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLP) at Patli, Kishangarh, Kilaraipur, Malur, Mundra, Nagpur and Taloja.

APSEZ is part of the globally diversified Adani Group.

(With inputs from PTI)

