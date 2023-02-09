Adani par kuch toh bolo: Opposition protests in Rajya Sabha ahead of PM Modi's speech
- On 7 February, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of bending rules and using agencies to give the Adani Group airport contracts.
Amid the Adani row creating chaos in the stock market and business field, Opposition created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address at the Parliament.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×