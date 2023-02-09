Amid the Adani row creating chaos in the stock market and business field, Opposition created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address at the Parliament.

Ahead of PM Modi's address, Opposition MPs raise slogans of 'Adani par kuch toh bolo' as PM Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs raise slogan demanding the formation of JPC on Adani issue.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM didn't answer our question on Adani issue yesterday. Modi ji always speaks diverting from the real issue. We raised questions on how Adani become a millionaire and how such lefty loans were given to him, but non were answered."

On 7 February, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking in Parliament sought to know how much money the Adani Group has given to the BJP through electoral bonds, demanded investigation into allegations of shell companies, dubbed the nexus between politics and business as a case study, and accused the government of bending rules and using agencies to give the Adani Group airport contracts.

“What is the relationship between Indian Prime Minister and Adani? Earlier, Modi used to travel in Adani’s aircraft. Now the latter travels in the PM’s aircraft," Gandhi said, sparking furious protests from BJP members. “How many times did they two travel together? How many times Adani ji joined PM later during the visit abroad? And how many times during this trip did Adani ji bagged contracts?" Gandhi continued.

To this, BJP's Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad led the charge and accused Gandhi of making irresponsible allegations.

However, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, " The PM never faces the media because he doesn’t want to listen to uncomfortable questions. Rahul Gandhi’s questions were uncomfortable. PM doesn’t have any answer at his disposal to refute every charge by Rahul Gandhi."

On being sledged over the Adani Row, PM Modi on 9 February hit out at Congress and said, the more sludge opposition with throw at BJP government, the more lotus will bloom.

"I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' (sludge) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that," PM said in the Parliament.

He further took a jibe at the opposition with a Hindi Shayari, "Keechad uske pas hai, mere pas gulal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal".

With agency inputs.