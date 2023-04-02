Adani Ports completes acquisition of Karaikal Port2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 05:58 AM IST
- According to the statement, the port is near the containerized cargo-originating industrial centres of Tamil Nadu, and the upcoming 9 MMTPA CPCL refinery.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has announced the successful acquisition of Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd (KPPL) after receiving approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The acquisition has now been completed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×