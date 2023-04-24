Adani Ports initiates $130 million debt securities buyback program1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:07 AM IST
- Adani Ports has revealed in a filing to the stock exchange that it has issued a tender for up to $130 million in unpaid debt.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a subsidiary of the troubled Adani Group in India, has announced a buyback program of specific debt securities on Monday. This move is aimed at partially repaying loans that are due in 2024.
