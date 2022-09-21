Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Ports secures 25,000 cr Tajpur port project in West Bengal

Adani Ports secures 25,000 cr Tajpur port project in West Bengal

West Bengal government, according to the statement, expects to create 25,000 direct jobs and over 100,000 indirect jobs through this port which is about 105 miles from the state capital of Kolkata
1 min read . 05:50 PM ISTAdrija Chatterjee,PR Sanjai, Bloomberg

Tajpur deep sea port will entail a total investment of 25,000 crore ($3.1 billion), of which 15000 crore will go toward port development and the rest toward building related infrastructure

The Adani Group will develop a port in India’s West Bengal state at a planned investment of more than $3 billion, as the port-to-power conglomerate continues to bolster its grip over the local infrastructure and logistics sectors.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., controlled by world’s second-richest man Gautam Adani, was selected on Monday to develop the Tajpur deep sea port, according to a statement from the state government. The greenfield project will entail a total investment of 25,000 crore ($3.1 billion), of which 15,000 crore will go toward port development and the rest toward building related infrastructure, it said.

The latest win adds more muscle to India’s largest private sector port operator, which already has a 30% domestic market share and has been securing global contracts, including the Haifa port project in Israel and a port terminal in Sri Lanka. It also underscores the hunger for growth in the Adani conglomerate that has been scaling up existing businesses and rapidly entering new ones like cement, airports, media and data centers.

The local government, according to the statement, expects to create 25,000 direct jobs and over 100,000 indirect jobs through this port which is about 105 miles from the state capital of Kolkata. 

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports signed a pact last week for the modernization of a berth at the Haldia port in West Bengal.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

