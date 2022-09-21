Adani Ports secures 25,000 cr Tajpur port project in West Bengal

The latest win adds more muscle to India’s largest private sector port operator, which already has a 30% domestic market share and has been securing global contracts, including the Haifa port project in Israel and a port terminal in Sri Lanka. It also underscores the hunger for growth in the Adani conglomerate that has been scaling up existing businesses and rapidly entering new ones like cement, airports, media and data centers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}